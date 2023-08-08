Colin Cowherd Makes Egregious Dwayne Haskins Error

Colin Cowherd is a sports talk television commentator who is known for having some controversial takes. He currently hosts The Herd over on FS1 where he can always be seen delivering some wishy-washy takes. Overall, Cowherd’s whole thing is saying an outlandish opinion, being proven wrong, then changing his opinion as if he was always right, to begin with. Although people see through this, other viewers just lap it up. He’s not as big as Skip Bayless or Stephen A. Smith. However, he doesn’t need to be as he already has a dedicated fanbase.

Today, Colin Cowherd found himself in a very bad spot. As you can see in the video clip below, he decided to do a segment on quarterbacks who cannot win a Super Bowl. Overall, the list is poorly researched as many of the QBs on the list are either retired or free agents. However, the most egregious error was the one about none other than Dwayne Haskins. Haskins passed away just a couple of years ago. Although, he still ended up on the list.

Colin Cowherd Puts His Foot In His Mouth

On today's show, Colin Cowherd mentioned Dwayne Haskins as one of the QBs who cannot win a Super Bowl.



As you can imagine, fans were absolutely outraged over this. Most people were just shocked that Cowherd would be so callous in the way he spoke about Haskins. However, most noted that Cowherd probably didn’t even know that Haskins had passed away. This is a huge error and oversight. Of course, Cowherd is not the only one to blame here as someone provided some poor research prior to the airing of the segment. All-in-all, this is a PR nightmare for FS1.

Cowherd has yet to react to the backlash from this clip. However, he will likely have to, otherwise, things will only get worse. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest stories from all of the biggest names.

