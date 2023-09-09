Tom Brady Visits Novak Djokovic After US Open Semifinal

There was a meeting of sports icons this week as Tom Brady stopped by Flushing Meadows to pay a visit to Novak Djokovic. The NFL GOAT linked up with the tennis star after his straight-sets dismantling of the tournament's Cinderella story, Ben Shelton. Brady introduced Djokovic to his children before explaining that he missed Djokovic's game because the kids had school in Miami. Brady and Djokovic are fairly firm friends at this point, with Brady spending time with Djokovic's wife Jelena earlier this year at Wimbledon.

However, it's not the only tennis antics related to Brady lately. His all-but confirmed partner Irina Shayk dropped some tennis-themed thirst traps last month. However, the Russian model saw her Instagram post trolled by fans of her ex-boyfriend, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

History For Djokovic

The win over Shelton means that Djokovic is into his tenth US Open Final, matching a record set in the 1920s by Bill Tilden. If Djokovic can beat Daniil Medvedev, he will match another record. In that case, Djokovic would have earned his 24th Open Era Grand Slam title, matching the record set by Margaret Court in 1973. "Well, fact is that, at 36, every Grand Slam final … could be the last one. So I think that I probably value these occasions and opportunities to win another Slam more than I have maybe 10 years ago. I don't know how many I have ahead of me now," Djokovic said of the final.

"The challenge is that you play a guy that won 23 Grand Slams, and I have only one. When I beat him here, I managed to play better than myself, so I need to do it again. There is no other way," Medvedev said of facing Djokovic. As the Russian world number 3 alluded to, this is familiar territory. Two years ago, he was able to top Djokovic and prevent the Serb from completing a calendar Grand Slam. It's unknown if Brady will be in the audience for the Final on Sunday.

