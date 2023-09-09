Winnie Harlow Surprised With Expensive Watch From Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow have been dating since April 2020 and seem like a very happy couple. Recently, Kuzma surprised Harlow with an expensive gift. While out driving with some friends, Kuzma gave Harlow an expensive watch. Not expecting the gift, Harlow goes as far as to tear up and fan her face as she tries to process the kind gesture. "Sometimes...I don't feel like I am living the life I really am," Harlow says. Furthermore, Harlow captioned the original video "Look at my goofy ass fighting tears."

The two have become something of a power couple in recent months. Last month, Harlow revealed that she had gotten a tattoo dedicated to Kuzma. The new ink was revealed to be Kuzma's first name written in cursive tucked just behind one of Harlow's ears. Despite what some people are saying in the comments, the pair seem very happy together.

Fans Roast Kuzma And Harlow's Car Companions

However, for many people, the moment was ruined by the loud and excitable friends riding with Kuzma and Harlow at the time of the gift. "It’s the annoying loud friends in the background like damn hush Chile lol I love the love but OUR EARSSSS don’t!!!! 😂😂😂😂 I love her im happy she’s happy Fr 🙌🏾❤️ she deserves the world and everything in it ❤️❤️," one person wrote. "Baby it’s the hair fa me, And shawty in the background trying to low key steal her moment is cringe. Girl calm it. This ain’t about you 🙄," added another.

People also came to Kuzma's defense as he people lowkey roasted him for the gift. "What's wrong with a watch? Women like watches too. Y'all turning y'all nose up like it's for you or if y'all can even afford it. Irritating asf. 🤣🤣🤣," one person argued. Meanwhile a lot of people made weird comments about how vapid and materialistic "this generation" is and it's okay, you can just admit no one has ever gotten you a nice gift before. It's not that deep. Regardless, Harlow seems very happy with the gift. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

