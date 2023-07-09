Recently, there’s been a ton of chatter online about a recent controversy surrounding Usher’s Vegas residency. Keke Palmer attended one of his shows last week, sharing various clips to social media. In one of the clips, Palmer is seen being serenaded by the artist. At one point, she also gets close to him to sing along. Palmer wore a black bodysuit with a sheer dress to the concert, which her partner made it clear he wasn’t okay with.

Darius Jackson took to social media to comment on the mother of his child’s attire. He reminded her that she is in fact a mom, insinuating that her outfit was inappropriate. Jackson received a tremendous amount of backlash for his comments, as many felt as though he was simply showcasing his insecurities. He later shared a response to the backlash. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote, citing his “standards.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says Usher Is On A “Take Your Girl Tour”

Winnie Harlow Avoids Usher Drama

The situation blew up, and Jackson wound up deleting his various social media accounts. He later reactivated his Instagram, however, and all photos of Palmer had been erased. Internet users speculate the couple could have broken up over the controversy, with some believing that they had already been in a tiff when it occurred. Model Winnie Harlow and her boyfriend NBA player Kyle Kuzma recently attended an Usher show, poking fun at the debacle.

A clip shows Usher standing in front of the couple, singing the infamous track that started it all, “There Goes My Baby.” When Usher approaches Harlow seductively, the model promptly plops down into her man’s lap, letting him know that she’ll be having no part of the scandal. Usher laughed at the move, telling her “okay, you chose.”

Read More: Winnie Harlow Poses Nude For “Women’s Health” Cover Shoot: Photos

[Via]