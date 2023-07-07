North Carolina rapper and singer Toosii is having a breakout 2023. Earlier this year he released his track “Favorite Song” which has become an absolute smash hit and one of the biggest songs of the year. Now he’s weighing in on the ongoing Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson drama. He isn’t exactly taking sides as much as he is wishing the whole thing would go away. “I’m so tired of seeing keke palmhair on my timeline” the singer tweeted.

If you’re behind on the drama here’s what’s going on. Earlier this week Keke Palmer was filmed having the absolute time of her life at an Usher concert. But once the father of her child went on social media to make complaints about her outfit the whole thing erupted. Fellow celebs and thousands of fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the situation. It didn’t help things when Jackson doubled down on his comments. The funniest moment of the saga so far might have been when Usher took to the newly launched Threads app to ask if he was already trending there.

Toosii’s Thoughts On Keke Palmer Drama

Toosii might have more potential hit songs in the vault. Back in May, he teased fans with a snippet of a new track. The song featured 21 Savage delivering a verse that fans couldn’t get enough of. The song ultimately became “Pull Up” which slipped into the tracklists of Toosii’s new album. Savage isn’t the only big name Toosii has worked with this year. His hit song “Favorite Song” got a “Toxic Version” remix in May with added contributions from Future.

Just last week Toosii released his new album Najour. The album features three versions of “Favorite Song,” the original, the toxic version with Future and, another remix with Khalid. The 19-track album is Toosii’s first new studio project since 2020. What do you think of Toosii’s comments about Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, and Usher’s ongoing drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

