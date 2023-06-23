Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger, known professionally as Toosii, is an American rapper and songwriter born on January 9, 2000, in Syracuse, New York. Raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Toosii began his journey in music at a young age. He started by freestyling and writing songs in his early teenage years. He made his official debut in the music scene in 2017 and released a series of mixtapes. They showcased his lyrical prowess and unique blend of melodic rap.

Who Dat Mixtape

Toosii gained significant attention with his mixtape Who Dat in 2019. His storytelling ability and emotive delivery set him apart, resonating with listeners and earning him a growing fan base. The success of Who Dat led to Toosii signing with South Coast Music Group, the same label that catapulted DaBaby to stardom.

Toosii Platinum Heart

In 2020, Toosii released his breakthrough project, Platinum Heart, which peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The album's success solidified his standing as one of the most promising young talents in the industry. Later that year, Toosii released his debut studio album, Poetic Pain, further establishing his unique sound and style. The title track was particularly well-received, a raw and emotional exploration of Toosii's personal experiences.

Thank You For Believing

The star continued to build on his momentum in 2021. He signed a record deal with Capitol Records and released his project Thank You For Believing. The record included features from prominent artists like DaBaby and Key Glock, further elevating his status in the hip-hop scene. In June 2023, he released his sophomore studio album, Naujour. He hopes to continue captivating audiences with his raw storytelling and dynamic delivery. Toosii's journey showcases a dedicated artist who continues to make his mark in the music industry.