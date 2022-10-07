The end of September was rough for Toosii after he got caught up in something of a cheating scandal that found him denouncing his life of fame, but the 22-year-old is turning things around in October, stepping out with more new music for his fans in the form of a six-track EP.

On Friday (October 7), the New York-born recording artist shared Boys Don’t Cry, complete with four new titles as well as previously released singles “Love is…” and “Heartaches.”

“First things first, I wanna thank my fans for being so patient,” he wrote on Instagram while promoting his work back in September. “I went a whole year without dropping a project, battling problems with my mental health and just trying to learn to be the best person I can for the people I love and myself.”

The EP marks Toosii’s first project since 2021’s Pretty Girls Love Toosii – a three-track EP – as well as his Thank You For Believing album.

Other singles to arrive from the recording artist in recent months include “Last Song,” “Keeper,” “Secrets,” and “Lonely.”

Stream Boys Don’t Cry on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Boys Don’t Cry Tracklist:

1. Hey Now! (Car Freestyle)

2. Butterfly

3. Bikini Bottom

4. Date Night

5. Heartaches

6. Love is…