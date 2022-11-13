Toosii, whose real name is Nau’Jour Lazier Grainge, is back again with another drop for his unwavering fans. The 22-year-old released his EP, Boys Don’t Cry, just a month ago; composed of six records, the project was preceded by “Love is…” and “Heartaches.”

On Friday, November 11, Toosii surprisingly released the EP’s deluxe edition. Likewise, the project is titled Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do. The tape featured five more songs in which the artist had no problem displaying his feelings.

Records 1-5 are the newest additions, above all, though, they each involve different meanings from Toosii.

“City Of Love”

The track is a nearly three-minute song where Toosii, for the most part, raps about falling in love with someone and devoting all your time to them.

“Since 9th Grade”

Overall, the song starts off with a voicemail before Toosii begins to reflect on having a massive crush on a girl and chasing her– who seems to be his partner, Samaria. In detail, he rapped, “Six months later we dating/Fast forward two years more and she just had my baby.”

However, this project comes after the Syracuse native admitted to infidelity and denounced his fame. In conclusion, Toosii hopped on Instagram and wrote, “F*** this fame s**t. Y’all could have it. I should’ve never even started rapping for y’all, I should’ve just kept my music to myself like I did in the beginning. To my son… I love your mom and she know that. My intentions pure, but the world paint a f****d up picture bout a n**** like I’m suppose to be perfrect. F*** the fame, I’m out.”

Nonetheless, stream the full deluxe version on the platforms below.

All in all, how do you like Toosii’s five new tracks? Sound off, and let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Frozen Below Zero

2. City Of Love

3. Since 9th Grade

4. How Does It Feel

5. Last Song

6. Hey Now! (Car Freestyle)

7. Butterfly

8. Bikini Bottom

9. Date Night

10. Heartaches

11. Love is…