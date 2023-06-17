In a recent interview with Baller Alert, Toosii discussed ongoing rumors about his sexuality. He revealed that the rumors don’t have a negative impact him, however, Toosii says he does worry about his son seeing them someday. “It don’t really bother me,” he told the host when asked how he feels about the rumors. He continued, “I think the biggest thing that bother me is when people play with me.” Toosii adds, “I would never let nobody play with me while my son is around … My son gotta get on the internet one of these days, and the internet is forever and he gotta see this.”

Toosii also goes on to explain, “I don’t got no problem with the LGBTQ community.” He says, “At the end of the day, calling someone gay is not an insult. People try to use it as an insult but it’s people’s sexuality. So don’t try to throw it on a Black man to down him. That’s not gonna bring me down.”

Toosii Says His Only Concern Is His Son

Toosii showcased a similar sentiment earlier this year during a social media debate. In a clip, he responded to online speculation that he may be homosexual. “I get on the internet everyday and see us attacking us. S**t getting overrated,” he began. “It is what it is at the end of the day,” he says. The artist then went on to explain that being called gay isn’t even an insult, asking, “If being straight [is] not an insult, why is being gay an insult?“ He added, “You’re trying to use calling a person gay as an insult. Them is the motherf***ers that really need to be attacked, feel me?”

Earlier this month, Toosii took to social media again to respond to accusations that the rapper may be “fruity.” “Everything a n***a do in this generation be fruity to y’all,” he began. “Y’all see a n***a in person and be ready to suck a n***a d**k though,” he continued, “Stop playing with me when my [son is in] my hand, b***h.” Toosii insists that he’s straight, however, the internet just can’t seem to drop the ongoing debate.

