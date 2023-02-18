sexuality
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out On Her SexualityJada Pinkett Smith says that, while she's experimented with women, she's not gay.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis On "The Jason Lee Show": Rapper Says Being Gay Is A ChoiceThe interview's full audio will be available on Tuesday, but we won't see the video version hit the internet until Wednesday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Nas X Helped His Brother Accept His Own Bisexuality, “Long Live Montero” Doc RevealsLil Nas X has a documentary about his "Long Live Montero" tour on the way.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChingy & Sidney Starr: How A Lie Derailed The Rapper's CareerIn 2010, Sidney Starr spilled the T on her relationship with Chingy, but it turned out to be an outright lie.By Tamara McCullough
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Discusses Sexuality & Womanhood In Her Mid-50sAt 56 years old, Berry has found herself navigating menopause and other new adventures that come with aging.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFlyysoulja Of Island Boys Opens Up About His SexualityFlyysoulja opened up about his sexuality during a live stream on Instagram, over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Reese Says King Von Was "Playing" When He Told Police He Was GayLil Reese claims that King Von was only trying to get himself into protective custody.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Discusses Her SexualityKeke Palmer discussed her sexuality in a new podcast interview.By Cole Blake
- MusicCam’ron Responds To Rumors About His Sexuality: “Bring Your Mother Around”Cam’ron says that wearing pink has led to speculation about his sexuality over the years.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Calls Out "Homophobes" Speculating On His SexualityKid Cudi slammed "homophobes" on Twitter, over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Confirms Their Sexuality On "Pink Tape"Lil Uzi Vert took the opportunity to clear up speculation of their sexuality on Pink Tape.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureToosii Addresses Rumors About His Sexuality: "Calling Someone Gay Is Not An Insult"Toosii says the rumors don't bother him.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureToosii Responds To Twitter User Questioning His SexualityToosii shared a heated response to recent speculation on his sexuality.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer On Her Sexuality: "I Always Felt Like I Was A Little Bit Of Everything"The "True Jackson VP" alum was honoured with a Vanguard Award this weekend by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBenzino Demands LGBTQ+ Community Stop Flirting With HimBenzino wants his LGBTQ followers to stop flirting with him.By Cole Blake
- GossipRemy Ma Tells Joe Budden To Stop Trolling About His SexualityThe New York rapper spoke on The Jason Lee Show about how she feels her and Budden have a close enough relationship for him to be honest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares