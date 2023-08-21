Chingy & Sidney Starr: How A Lie Derailed The Rapper’s Career

The Chingy-Sidney Starr saga has been going on for more than 13 years now. As the burgeoning rapper was burning up the charts, it seemed like nothing could stop his career. That was until one photo derailed everything. Once Chingy took a picture with transgender TV personality Sidney Starr, his life changed.

At the time, Sidney claimed she and the rapper were in a relationship. Remember that this was in 2010 when the word “transgender” wasn’t in the public vernacular and was vastly misunderstood. Even though Sidney has admitted she and Chingy were never involved, it was too late. Between transphobia, homophobia, and flat-out ignorance, this is how Chingy’s whole career was derailed based on a lie.

The Chingy-Sidney Starr Photo That Changed It All

Chingy during 21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)

The Chingy-Sidney Starr drama all started in the most innocuous way possible. In Chicago in 2010, a young female fan wanted to take a photo with Chingy after one of his shows. He obliged, thinking it was no big deal. The young lady was a transgender woman, Sidney Starr, looking to kickstart her career. From that picture, she started a whole narrative that Chingy had no idea about.

Sidney used the photo as proof she and Chingy were involved in a sexual relationship. She wanted the world to know she was the one “right thurr” for the rapper. While stories about Chingy’s relationships were a dime a dozen, this one picked up more steam than most since Sidney was transgender. People began questioning Chingy’s sexuality, the last thing an artist in the notoriously homophobic and transphobic hip-hop world wants. Fans began eyeing him differently and made assumptions about his personal life. He essentially became persona non grata. Not only did Chingy’s reputation take a hit, but also his career.

The Derailment

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA – MAY 16: TV personality Sidney Starr attends “Baddies ATL” premiere screening at CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners on May 16, 2021 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The backlash was swift and brutal for Chingy. After being on top of the world with a double Platinum debut album, Jackpot, and songs with some of the top artists in the game, like Ludacris and Snoop Dogg, everything soon fell off. Chingy ended up without a major label backing him, a distribution deal, or even industry support.

The rapper told HNHH in 2017, “I watched people in the industry who were cool turn their backs. I feel like my career was sabotaged.” Unfortunately, Chingy became the butt of jokes, and his music career was the last thing fans were concerned about. They were more invested in his personal life and deemed him an outsider—nobody wanted to be linked to Chingy.

The Admission

It only took two years, but in 2012, Sidney finally decided to speak her truth and admitted there was never a Chingy-Sidney Starr relationship. In fact, it was all a lie, and they didn’t even know each other. The photo was just that—a picture between a fan and an artist.

In a video posted on WorldStarHipHop, Sidney admitted it was all a lie and was apologetic. She said, “I’m very, very sorry, Chingy, for anything that I caused to throw dirt on your name.” Sidney acknowledged that Chingy knew nothing about her, including that she was a trans woman. Getting emotional through her confession, Sidney said she was trying to gain some notoriety at the time and wanted to get her name out.

Unfortunately, it just so happened to be at Chingy’s expense. She said she was young and profoundly sorry for her mistake. Sidney added that she was only a fan, and Chingy was an artist nice enough to take the picture. That was all. Despite her heartfelt confession, the damage was already done.

Chingy Speaks Out

In a 2014 interview with VladTV, Chingy criticized everyone who believed the rumor without any proof. “It goes to show you how many people wanted it to be true.” He added, “It goes to show you that that person who nobody knew had that much power to come out and say one negative thing about me, and a whole mass of people just instantly took to it.” Further, Chingy claimed he was in the middle of a major deal and was close to sealing it, but the head honchos said the bad publicity was too much. They wanted no part of him, leaving him out in the cold. Despite all of that, Chingy said he forgave Sidney.

Sidney Speaks Out

Sidney granted her own interview to VladTV. At the time the pic was taken, she claimed Chingy was her favorite rap artist and didn’t know anything “about her situation.” She said she put the story out two years after the photo because “I had a lot of people in my ears,” telling her she would be on top. Sidney also admitted she wanted to be a star and decided, “Let’s do this sh*t.” She said if she could change the hands of time, she wouldn’t do it because she wasn’t in the right mindset.

Instead, she said it backfired and also hurt her in the process. Even though she was remorseful, she threw some subliminals. Sidney stated she wasn’t the only person who said stuff about Chingy but added she wouldn’t go into it because that was “their situation.” Additionally, Sidney disagreed with Chingy about him losing his record deal due to her. Sidney blamed the team around him because he should’ve been able to bounce back to get “better hits.” Sidney added, “I wish you the best, bro.”

The Continued Chingy-Sidney Starr Fallout

Chingy’s career never recovered, but Sidney’s took off with her appearing on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Although she established herself as somewhat of a celebrity in her own right, Sidney has continued to be linked to Chingy. When hw was named one of the 50 Worst Rappers in 2022, he was shocked and outraged. He spoke out on VladTV and said the list was disrespectful because he had the hits to prove the notion wrong. As his interview made the rounds, messy social media folks decided to tag Sidney.

Sidney wasn’t having it and wrote, “Y’all better stop tagging me in this Because the situation that happened with me happened 10 years ago.” She said she had already apologized, and Chingy accepted. Sidney further shared she was ready to move on from the situation and wished Chingy nothing but the best.

The Chingy-Sidney Starr Beef Continues

Time doesn’t heal all wounds because Chingy still hasn’t forgiven Sidney and blames her for ruining his career. During the 2022 VladTV interview, Chingy said he was still traumatized by the ordeal and, for a while, was weary about posing for photos with fans, especially those who are gay. He said, “I was about to stop taking pictures with homosexual individuals because I felt like they may try to do something like that.”

Eventually, he realized that was the wrong state of mind and understood that Sidney didn’t represent the entire community. Referring to Sidney as “the individual,” he said she must have “listened to somebody or had evil intentions” to do what she did. Chingy pointed out how “the individual” took photos with many other artists but wondered why he was targeted. He also said he’s never spoken to Sidney and has no interest in doing so, even though she has tried to reach out. He added, “I put it in the past, but we don’t have nothing to talk about. Ain’t nothing to discuss. I’m cool.”

Throwing Shots

Chingy may not be as “cool” about the situation as he says because he threw a major shot. When the interviewer said Sidney was “woman enough” to admit her wrongdoing, Chingy laughed and said, “Let’s just say it, he was man enough.” Meanwhile, Sidney got her lick back by trolling Chingy all over social media. She posted, “Tell Chingy I got a million bucks to give him.. come get some money bro …. since apologizing doesn’t work these days …” She also posted a thirst trap video showing off her goodies with the caption, “One thing my name gonna do is Ring Bells whether Good or Bad! Trust Me!

As Chingy’s fans dragged her, Sidney said she wasn’t a bad person and made a mistake. She posted on Instagram, “Wow! I was young Af and made a mistake! My god! I will never be able to move on from this! SMH I’m done.” She claimed she wasn’t playing the victim but was so over the whole thing. Sidney admitted that her apology didn’t change anything, but she did own up to her role.

The Ching-Sidney Starr Rumor Persists

Even though Chingy has always vehemently denied the accusation, and Sidney has admitted it was a lie, the rumor still persists. In an August 2023 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe continued to push the false story of Chingy and Sidney. Although the entire Chingy-Sidney Starr “relationship” wasn’t true and was proven years ago, the hip-hop community still can’t let it go. Unfortunately, Chingy continues to pay the ultimate price. It goes to show the dire repercussions one little lie can have.