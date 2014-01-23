Originally the protégé of Ludacris on his Disturbing Tha Peace label, Chingy began to develop an expansive fanbase in the early 2000's, following his gig as the opening act for Nelly. Upon the release of his 2003 single, "Right Thurr," which received ubiquitous radio play, the St. Louis rapper enjoyed intense popularity, aided and abetted by television and film roles, and saw two of his records (Jackpot and Powerballin') gain the elusive platinum status. During this time, Chingy worked with several prominent artists, such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Janet Jackson, and Nate Dogg. Unfortunately a fiscal dispute with his label saw an estrangement form between him and his former mentor, Ludacris. Although after a somewhat brief foray with Capitol, Chingy returned to his original label, DTP. His latest album, "No Risk, No Reward" has seen several delays, but he managed to release an EP, called "Chingology." In 2013, Chingy collaborated with Lucy Liu on a single entitled, "Watch the World."