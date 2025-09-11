Recently, social media user Kenny Storey @kstorey222 hopped online to share his hot take on Chris Brown. According to him, the R&B icon can do whatever he wants without having his sexuality questioned, and the same can't be said for most other men. "Chris Brown be getting a lot of passes bro," he explains in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "This n***a can do anything in the world and it won't come off as gay."

Storey gave viewers multiple examples, noting how Brown has dyed his hair bright colors, gotten piercings, worn certain kinds of jewelry, and more. It didn't take long for the performer to respond, and he did so with pride. "It's just me twin [laughing emoji]," he wrote. "Motiiiiiioooooonnnn!"

For the most part, commenters are siding with Brown. "Anybody can do what they want when they’re secure with themselves," one user writes. "Same way Prince got away with it ! When you got it you got it," another claims.

Chris Brown Tour

Brown is currently on his "Breezy Bowl" XX world stadium tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. While the tour has earned rave reviews from plenty of fans, some have recently run into issues along the way. Brown addressed this in a post on his Instagram Story earlier this month.