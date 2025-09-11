Chris Brown Responds To Fan Wondering Why His Sexuality Is Never Questioned

BY Caroline Fisher 555 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Sexuality Never Questioned Music News
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, one social media user pointed out that Chris Brown can do whatever he wants and it won't "come off as gay."

Recently, social media user Kenny Storey @kstorey222 hopped online to share his hot take on Chris Brown. According to him, the R&B icon can do whatever he wants without having his sexuality questioned, and the same can't be said for most other men. "Chris Brown be getting a lot of passes bro," he explains in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "This n***a can do anything in the world and it won't come off as gay."

Storey gave viewers multiple examples, noting how Brown has dyed his hair bright colors, gotten piercings, worn certain kinds of jewelry, and more. It didn't take long for the performer to respond, and he did so with pride. "It's just me twin [laughing emoji]," he wrote. "Motiiiiiioooooonnnn!"

For the most part, commenters are siding with Brown. "Anybody can do what they want when they’re secure with themselves," one user writes. "Same way Prince got away with it ! When you got it you got it," another claims.

Read More: Chris Brown Addresses Fans' Massive Ticket Issues For "Breezy Bowl" Tour

Chris Brown Tour

Brown is currently on his "Breezy Bowl" XX world stadium tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. While the tour has earned rave reviews from plenty of fans, some have recently run into issues along the way. Brown addressed this in a post on his Instagram Story earlier this month.

"TEAM BREEZY," the post began. "I see yall reviews about the difficulty at some venues with the parking, searing, etc... Hope yall understand this is my first stadium tour so I don't know if the people in charge of that in the cities realized the capacity I would bring out. (some cities ran smooth) This is the first time I've ever been in these venues. Appreciate yall concerns. Unfortunately I'm not in charge of that. OTHER THAN THAY MY S**T [fire emoji]. And whenever they cancel Meet and greets .... It's usually due to something security wise or me actually needing to rest so I don't burn myself out. Hope yall understand [red heart emoji]."

Read More: Travis Scott Gets Fans Excited After Showing Off "Breezy Bowl" Shirt Signed By Chris Brown

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chris Brown Fans Ticket Parking Issues Breezy Bowl Tour Music News Music Chris Brown Addresses Fans' Massive Ticket Issues For "Breezy Bowl" Tour 3.4K
Chris Brown and Trey Songz "Between The Sheets" Tour - Brooklyn Music Chris Brown Brings Out 50 Cent For A Surprise Performance In Manchester 2.4K
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown God Blesses Fan Over Skipping The Singer's Upcoming World Tour 2.1K
Tycoon Music Festival Music Chris Brown & Live Nation Sued By Swimwear Company Over "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour 1231
Comments 0