Chris Brown is nearing the end of his Breezy Bowl XX world trek. But before the celebration of his two-decade long career concluded, one fellow superstar popped out to see him perform. That would be Travis Scott, who showed proof of his attendance by posting a signed concert shirt to his Instagram Story.
Caught by Our Generation Music, La Flame captioned it, "I witnesss." The R&B icon wrote a few things on the tour tee, but the one that sticks out the most is this sweet note: "Keep being the GOAT." Elsewhere, Chris Brown marked it with the Houston artist's name, "Breezy Bowl XX," and "My brother 4 life."
Fans in the comments were dropping fire emojis left and right, showing their support of this brotherly bond. It's also got others anxious for a new collaboration. "Real ones remember that breezy and Travis were/are good friends and breezy helped boost Travis career. He had Travis appear in his 5 more hours music video. Travis let breezy make an antidote remix and breezy had Travis appear in the beginning of Moses with migos and French Montana. I NEED A NEW COLLAB NOW," one user pens.
Travis Scott London Knife Attack
The person got that right, too. Scott did sign off on said remix of his 2015 breakout hit that landed on Rodeo. Per Genius, Brown and Montana's released in October of that year. Overall, though, these industry titans don't have much work together.
The most well-documented record we have are their contributions to the "SLEEZEMIX" of Nicki Minaj's "FTCU" which also featured Sexyy Red. That song (in some shape or form) was a part of the Pink Friday 2 era.
Hopefully, Brown and Scott are listening to the fans demands and hopes.
Elsewhere, though, there was some much more concerning news revolving around the Houston native. Trav was in London shooting a music video with Tyla when a man began to approach the shooting location.
He approached one of the crew members and after the former turned the latter away, the stranger allegedly pulled out a knife. That's what a bystander claimed per The Sun. Production was halted but no one was hurt.
The man was arrested per the outlet on Wednesday, August 27.
