Nicki Minaj's Star-Studded "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" Laps The Original

Nicki Minaj is on a high at the moment. The rapper's Pink Friday 2 album was a success, and the accompanying tour has been even bigger. Minaj is currently on the highest-grossing tour ever by a female rapper, and to celebrate she's dropped off a remix to "FTCU." The original version of the song was a standout on Pink Friday 2, with its bass-heavy instrumental and Minaj's ferocious delivery. The remix, however, takes it to a whole new level. "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" is an upgrade from the original.

"FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" works so well because the simple production allows room for Minaj to share the spotlight with her superstar guests. She really brought the heavy hitters on this one, as the remix has verses from Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Sexxy Red. Minaj and Brown have collaborated many times over the years, but Scott is an unexpected inclusion. Scott and Minaj had beef back in 2018, when the latter accused Scott of using bundle deals to outsell her Queen album. It appears things are cool now, which is a plus for fans. Both Brown and Scott deliver here, yet it's Sexxy Red who steals the show.

Sexxy Red Shines on Nicki Minaj's Remix

Minaj is returning the favor after Sexxy Red enlisted her for the remix of "Pound Town 2." Their styles work well in tandem, and Red's singular flow adds a different splash of color to the "FTCU" instrumental. "Pound Town 2" peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, and given the star power involved here, its easy to envision a world where "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" does just as well.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" by Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Sexxy Red? Does Minaj's beefed up version of the song top the original? Will this be a song of the summer candidate? Who do you think had the best verse?

Quotable Lyrics:

Cop me Vetements when I ride the d**kie

I still got the juice, b***h, buy a sippie

I will never slippy like a Mickey

Stay in your Tory lane, b***h, I'm not Iggy

I know that these n***as tryna bang like Chiddy

I am such a catch, n***a, throw on ya mitty

