Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Travel Request Approved For "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty asked a judge for permission to travel with her on her Pink Friday 2 world tour. Petty, who is a convicted sex offender, previously failed to register in Los Angeles after relocating to be near Nicki. As a result, he's on probation, meaning that he can't travel outside of the U.S. freely.

In his request, Petty claimed that he'd be accompanying Nicki on tour for “various purposes, including childcare." Luckily for him, and he and Nicki's son Papa Bear, it looks like things are looking up. Today, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald approved his request, meaning that he'll be able to take part in all of the Pink Friday 2 fun with the rest of his family.

Petty Can Now Join Nicki On Tour

Young M.A, DJ Clue, Big BZ, Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

In his filing, Petty claimed that his probation officer “does not oppose” the Queens native traveling with Nicki. He previously asked that the filing be kept secret, but that request was rejected. Currently, Nicki is scheduled to perform in various cities across the U.S. and Canada before heading to Europe in May.

While Petty's travel request is no longer an issue for the high-profile pair, it's not the only obstacle they're facing. Last month, it was reported that a judge had granted their alleged assault victim a default judgment, meaning that they owe the security guard roughly $500K. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty asking a judge for permission to travel with her on her Pink Friday 2 tour? What about his request getting approved? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

