Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Travel Request Approved For "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Petty is now allowed to accompany Nicki for “various purposes, including childcare.”

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
263 Views
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty asked a judge for permission to travel with her on her Pink Friday 2 world tour. Petty, who is a convicted sex offender, previously failed to register in Los Angeles after relocating to be near Nicki. As a result, he's on probation, meaning that he can't travel outside of the U.S. freely.

In his request, Petty claimed that he'd be accompanying Nicki on tour for “various purposes, including childcare." Luckily for him, and he and Nicki's son Papa Bear, it looks like things are looking up. Today, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald approved his request, meaning that he'll be able to take part in all of the Pink Friday 2 fun with the rest of his family.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Husband Seeks Travel Permission From Federal Judge

Petty Can Now Join Nicki On Tour

Young M.A, DJ Clue, Big BZ, Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

In his filing, Petty claimed that his probation officer “does not oppose” the Queens native traveling with Nicki. He previously asked that the filing be kept secret, but that request was rejected. Currently, Nicki is scheduled to perform in various cities across the U.S. and Canada before heading to Europe in May.

While Petty's travel request is no longer an issue for the high-profile pair, it's not the only obstacle they're facing. Last month, it was reported that a judge had granted their alleged assault victim a default judgment, meaning that they owe the security guard roughly $500K. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty asking a judge for permission to travel with her on her Pink Friday 2 tour? What about his request getting approved? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Live With Husband Kenneth Petty To Wish Him A Happy Birthday

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020MusicNicki Minaj's Husband Dropped Lawsuit Against NY DCJS, Remains On Sex Offender Registry
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - ArrivalsMusicAlleged Victim Of Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Details "Ferocious Attack," Seeks Default Judgement
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj's Husband Seeks Travel Permission From Federal Judge
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Updates Sex Offender Registry Photo