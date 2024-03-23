Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Owe Alleged Assault Victim $500K

Former security guard Thomas Weidenmüller accuses Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty of assaulting him backstage at a concert in 2019, and now, he's in for a huge payday. According to the alleged victim, the incident took place in Germany after a fan breached security and got onstage where Nicki was performing. Weidenmüller says that after the show, he was confronted by both Nicki and Petty, and the run-in left him in need of multiple surgeries.

He alleged that after Nicki "screamed obscenities" and threw at him, Petty behind him and hit him in the face. "Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face," his lawsuit reads. "Which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon." Weidenmüller claims the blow broke his jaw. He went on to sue the pair in 2022 for his medical expenses, emotional distress, and more.

Judge Awards Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Alleged Victim Default Judgement

Nicki and Petty ignored the suit, and sought a default judgment of $750K. At the time, the judge shot him down, but he was later allowed to seek a new judgment. Now, the couple must pay up, $500K to be exact, as they failed to address the lawsuit once again. "The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day," Weidenmüller says of the attack in his suit. "I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, and face."

What do you think of Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty owing $500K for ignoring a security guard's lawsuit? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

