Nicki Minaj And Husband Sued For Alleged Backstage Assault, X-Rays Included In Evidence

The trouble never seems to stop coming for Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. The pair were both sued for an alleged assault that happened backstage at a show in 2019. The show took place in Germany and during a point in the show a fan managed to break through the security barrier. Thankfully he was stopped before he could get to Minaj, but the incident still clearly bothered her. The man who is suing her claims that he interrupted her backstage after the show while she was berating a female security guard about the breach.

The man filing the suit claims that he was later brought to a private room where Nicki was staying backstage. After arriving his suit claims Minaj hit him with his own barrage of insults. But the crucial moment in the suit came when he was reportedly hit in the face by Petty. Because the alleged attack surprised him he can't know for sure whether it was with a fist or a weapon. The man sought a default judgement after Minaj failed to respond to his original lawsuit, but it was struck down by the judge. Now he's being allowed to seek a judgement again and this time it submitting a series of notes from a doctor and an x-ray of his jaw as evidence.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Once Again Facing Lawsuit From Security Guard

Nicki Minaj's husband has been a target on the rapper's back for a while now. His criminal history is often brought up by fans of artists or celebrities that Nicki is beefing with. He was even the target of one of the hardest-hitting bars in Megan Thee Stallion's recent "HISS" diss track. She used his criminal history for a play on words surrounding Megan's Law.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj and her husband once again facing a potential default judgement in an assault lawsuit? Do you think the jaw x-ray is compelling enough evidence to win the case? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]