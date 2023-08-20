Alleged Victim Of Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Details “Ferocious Attack,” Seeks Default Judgement

The alleged victim of Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty is now requesting that the court provide him with a default judgement. The security guard, Thomas Weidenmüller, claims that during one of the rap diva’s 2019 performance an overzealous fan bypassed security and made their way up to the stage. Luckily, the fan wasn’t ever able to get to Nicki, as security intervened just in time. According to Weidenmüller, however, Nicki was still extremely upset by the situation and took it out on a female guard.

Weidenmüller says that he ran into the couple later, and Nicki “screamed obscenities” at him. “Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon,” the lawsuit reads.

Security Guard Seeking $750K

(L-R) Young M.A, DJ Clue, Big BZ, Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

According to the suit, he’s had to have seven jaw surgeries in attempts to repair the damage caused by the “ferocious attack.” He’s seeking a default judgement now for $750K in medical expenses, emotional distress, and pain and suffering. “The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day,” Weidenmüller claims. “I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, and face.”

He adds that he’ll likely need to undergo four additional surgeries as part of his healing process. “The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants.”

