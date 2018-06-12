judgement
- Music50 Cent Moves To Collect $50K Judgement From Teairra Mari50 Cent won't back down.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Only Paid $500K Of $7M JudgementAccording to Priscilla Rainey, the rapper used shell companies and finance juggles to avoid his due payments to her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B And Tasha K's Legal Battle At A StandstillTasha K continues to owe Cardi B millions of dollars.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAlleged Victim Of Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Details "Ferocious Attack," Seeks Default JudgementThe security guard claims he's had to undergo seven jaw surgeries to repair damage from the attack.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipCardi B Looks To Seize Tasha K's PropertyThe rapper took another step to try to collect her $4 million defamation judgement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDame Dash Ordered To Turn Over Tax ReturnsThe case stems from an earlier lawsuit concerning his role (or lack thereof) in the film "Dear Frank."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeR. Kelly Ordered To Pay Sexual Abuse Victims $300K For Herpes & Psychological TreatmentR. Kelly will have to cough up $300K to cover his sexual abuse victims treatment for STDs and psychological harm. By Aron A.
- SportsVanessa Bryant Awarded $16 Million In Case Against L.A. County Officials: ReportHer co-plaintiff, Christopher Chester, was also awarded $15 million. He lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash.By Erika Marie
- GossipThe Game & Wack 100 Accused Of Hiding Money From Sexual Assault AccuserPriscilla Rainey's attorney claims Wack 100 and The Game are hiding the settlement money.By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent Files Lien In Attempt To Seize Teairra Mari's Property & Assets50 Cent is taking further measures to obtain the $30,000 judgement owed to him by Teairra Mari, by filing a lien in an attempt to seize her property and assets.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Can't Catch A Break In $1 Million LawsuitKevin Hart has to head back to court. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBirdman Reportedly Closes All Seven Bank Accounts To Dodge $1M DebtBirdman just won't pay up.By Chantilly Post
- CrimeBirdman Reportedly Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over Miami MansionBirdman is reportedly facing a $20 million judgement for unpaid loan. By Kevin Goddard
- RandomWoman Wins $3.2M After Revenge Porn Lawsuit With Ex-Husband & New PartnerElizabeth Ann Clark wins big. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentYo Gotti Loses Appeal To Have $6.6 Million Judgement VacatedBad news for Yo Gotti. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTeairra Mari Fires Back At 50 Cent Over $30K Owed, Drags 6ix9ine Into BeefTeairra Mari also suggests that 6ix9ine got his snitching ways from Fif.By Aron A.
- MusicDa Brat's Assault Victim Doesn't Care About Her BankruptcyDa Brat's on the line for $8 million. By Chantilly Post
- MusicEve Issues An Apology For "Harsh" Statements On Chris Brown's Rape Allegations“I have to have an opinion. I am a woman."By Chantilly Post
- MusicDa Brat Denies Financial Support From Mariah Carey & Jermaine Dupri In Assault CaseDa Brat is trying to stop Shayla Stevens from combing through her records. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B & Offset Sued By NYC Hotel For Alleged Met Gala Beatdown: ReportMore legal drama for Offset and Cardi B.By Aron A.
- SocietyMarco Rubio's Brain Melts When Asked To Rate Kanye West's New AlbumMarco Rubio practices his "Deadman Float" on a spare mattress.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Ordered To Pay $75K In Unpaid Wages To Former Restaurant Employees: ReportT.I. gotta cough up a large chunk of change.By Aron A.