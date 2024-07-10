Rick Ross Feels The Game’s Wrath After Mocking Him For Potential Home Seizure

Rick Ross and The Game's beef has been reignited.

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Game could lose his home, as his alleged battery victim Priscilla Rainey takes steps to collect her $7 million judgment. While this is certainly bad news for the "How We Do" performer, it appears to have put a pep in Rick Ross' step. He took to Instagram recently to share an AllHipHop article about the potential seizure, seemingly mocking him for it. Unsurprisingly, The Game wasn't happy about this, and quickly took to his DMs to fire back.

“Even if I lost my house, which I’m not.. you still gone be a fat b*tch n***a!!!!!” he told Ross. “That Ozempic gone kill you before the twinkies do hoe a** n***a.” He went on to share the DMs on his Instagram Story, tagging Ross. “Since we @’n n***a,” he added. “Here you got b***h!!! @richforever.”

The Game Fires Back

The Game plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Ross went on to fire back with a video on his own Instagram Story, making it clear that he has no sympathy for The Game. “One thing, man, if your money ain’t right, man, you gotta plan years and years and years and years and years ahead,” he explained. “That’s why you hustle, right? You hustle hard, you hustle wise. Can’t be an emotional square l*me n***a ‘cause n****s is gonna sit back and toast. Toast! I mean they can’t wait to toast to your demise.”