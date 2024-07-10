Rick Ross Feels The Game’s Wrath After Mocking Him For Potential Home Seizure

BYCaroline Fisher1061 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebration Of CMG's New Compilation Album "Gangsta Art"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Rick Ross attends a celebration of CMG's new compilation album "Gangsta Art" at Sei Less on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Rick Ross and The Game's beef has been reignited.

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Game could lose his home, as his alleged battery victim Priscilla Rainey takes steps to collect her $7 million judgment. While this is certainly bad news for the "How We Do" performer, it appears to have put a pep in Rick Ross' step. He took to Instagram recently to share an AllHipHop article about the potential seizure, seemingly mocking him for it. Unsurprisingly, The Game wasn't happy about this, and quickly took to his DMs to fire back.

“Even if I lost my house, which I’m not.. you still gone be a fat b*tch n***a!!!!!” he told Ross. “That Ozempic gone kill you before the twinkies do hoe a** n***a.” He went on to share the DMs on his Instagram Story, tagging Ross. “Since we @’n n***a,” he added. “Here you got b***h!!! @richforever.”

Read More: 50 Cent Continues To Terrorize Rick Ross While Touring In Canada

The Game Fires Back

The Game plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Ross went on to fire back with a video on his own Instagram Story, making it clear that he has no sympathy for The Game. “One thing, man, if your money ain’t right, man, you gotta plan years and years and years and years and years ahead,” he explained. “That’s why you hustle, right? You hustle hard, you hustle wise. Can’t be an emotional square l*me n***a ‘cause n****s is gonna sit back and toast. Toast! I mean they can’t wait to toast to your demise.

What do you think of Rick Ross' reaction to The Game's potential home seizure? What about The Game's heated response? Do you think Rick Ross will ever respond to "Freeway's Revenge" or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tia Kemp Gives The Game A Lap Dance, Likely To The Chagrin Of Rick Ross

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I., Trina And DJ Drama - Atlanta, GAMusicRick Ross Slams Drake-Affiliated Comedian Ben Da Donn Amid Feud: “Wash The Bottom Of My Yacht”2.7K
2021 Billboard Music Awards - BackstageMusicDrake Didn't Win Any BET Awards Despite Having The Most Nominations This Year2.7K
Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The ApolloMusicCam'ron & Mase Troll Draymond Green With Roc Nation & JAY-Z Comparison3.6K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage17.1K