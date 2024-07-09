The Game Might Have To Give Up His House To His Battery Accuser After Legal Loss

Priscilla Rainey had sued The Game for sexual battery, and won a lawsuit against him that allows her to collect assets for compensation.

The Game just faced another legal hurdle in Priscilla Rainey's case against him, which stems from an initial 2016 lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery. Back then, he lost the case and faced a default judgement of a little over $7 million for failing to show up in court. However, after Rainey accused the rapper of creating shell companies to avoid fulfilling these obligations for compensation, she won a second lawsuit against him alleging this behavior. Now, according to alleged court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, she served him and his manager Wack 100 and plans to seize his house as part of her asset collection approved by the court to get the $7 million judgement.

Furthermore, a process server reportedly notified The Game and Wack 100 of a notice of levy, writ of execution, and more on Priscilla Rainey's behalf. The home in question is in Calabasas, California, and both men appeared under the same address. Rainey had accused the Los Angeles native of giving the home's deed to Wack in an attempt to prevent its loss in her judgement pursuit. Also, she subpoenaed his kids' school district for proof of residence and attendance records after seizing his publishing and label.

For those unaware, Priscilla Rainey was a contestant on The Game's reality TV show She's Got Game on VH1, and he expressed previously that he didn't want to pay his debt to her. "Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines. Cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s**t!” The Game expressed on Instagram in 2016 concerning Rainey's sexual battery lawsuit. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.

"She got kicked off the show. As a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show ever even started," The Game went on. "She [begged] for my attention the entire time we shot the show & [I gave her] the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!"

