The Game At Risk Of Losing His Home Thanks To New Legal Filing

The Game's unrelenting sexual assault accuser is still fighting all these years later.

Priscilla Rainey is not going to give up on getting what she feels she rightfully deserves. For those unaware, she is The Game's sexual assault accuser. This lawsuit is still going, despite it starting back in 2015. It stems from an encounter on VH1's She's Got Game, something the rapper has vehemently denied any involvement in. "Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s***!", he said in 2016. "Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her".

So much so, that the California MC decided to never show up for a court hearing during that year. Rainey was looking for $10 million in damages, but instead won a default judgement $7 million. This brings us to a few weeks ago when she took home another win in another lawsuit. This is allowing her to collect assets in order to fulfill the $7 million, one of which is the rapper's home in Calabasas.

The Game Has Been Fed Up With These Sexual Assault Accusations

Now, AllHipHop has received the latest court documents that were filed by Rainey and her attorney, Janelle M. Dease. In them, they are asking the judge to try and get The Game to sell the aforementioned property. Additionally, Dease is requesting that he come in for a hearing to give him a chance to argue against selling. "I further request that the Court set a time and place for hearing and order the Judgment Debtor to show cause why an order for sale of the dwelling should not be made in accordance with this application". Both Dease and Rainey have found that his home is worth around $3.1 million, which would be only half of the judgement satisfied.

What are your thoughts on The Game being in danger of selling his Calabasas home thanks to his sexual assault accuser's new document filing? Do you foresee this actually happening in the near future? Whose side of the story are you on in this case? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The Game. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.