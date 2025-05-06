The Game has officially lost his Calabasas home. According to AllHipHop, a judge ordered its sale to help cover a $7.13 million judgment owed to Priscilla Rainey. Rainey sued the Los Angeles rapper in 2015 with an allegation of sexual assault. It stemmed from the filming of the VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. Despite Game's denial of the allegations, he failed to show up to court for trial and thus, Rainey was awarded a default judgment.

Rainey has been trying to get Game to give up the home for quite some time. Back in 2024, she calculated that the house should be worth $3,191,375. In another filing obtained by AllHipHop, her attorney, Janelle M. Dease, wrote that "there is no current homeowner’s exemption or disabled veteran’s exemption for the dwelling."

She continued: “Record title to the dwelling is held in the names of Cash M. Jones, a married man as his sole and separate property, subject to a Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction obtained by Judgment Creditor, deeming title to be held by JTT Holdings as an alter ego of Judgment Debtor. I am informed and believe that the dwelling is not a homestead.”

The Game Allegations Response

After Rainey initially filed her lawsuit, The Game vehemently denied the allegations in a statement on Instagram. “Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin sh*t!” he wrote in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started.”

Following the default judgment, Game attempted to get a new trial but was unsuccessful. As for the $7.13 million, $1.13 million was in compensatory damages, and another $6 million was in punitive damages.