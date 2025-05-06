The Game Loses His House In Legal Battle With His Sexual Assault Accuser Priscilla Rainey

BY Cole Blake 670 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Priscilla Rainey originally sued The Game back in 2015, and she's still trying to collect the money from her judgment.

The Game has officially lost his Calabasas home. According to AllHipHop, a judge ordered its sale to help cover a $7.13 million judgment owed to Priscilla Rainey. Rainey sued the Los Angeles rapper in 2015 with an allegation of sexual assault. It stemmed from the filming of the VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. Despite Game's denial of the allegations, he failed to show up to court for trial and thus, Rainey was awarded a default judgment.

Rainey has been trying to get Game to give up the home for quite some time. Back in 2024, she calculated that the house should be worth $3,191,375. In another filing obtained by AllHipHop, her attorney, Janelle M. Dease, wrote that "there is no current homeowner’s exemption or disabled veteran’s exemption for the dwelling."

She continued: “Record title to the dwelling is held in the names of Cash M. Jones, a married man as his sole and separate property, subject to a Final Judgment and Permanent Injunction obtained by Judgment Creditor, deeming title to be held by JTT Holdings as an alter ego of Judgment Debtor. I am informed and believe that the dwelling is not a homestead.”

Read More: The Game Cries While Addressing Absence From West Coast Hip-Hop Conversations

The Game Allegations Response

After Rainey initially filed her lawsuit, The Game vehemently denied the allegations in a statement on Instagram. “Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin sh*t!” he wrote in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started.”

Following the default judgment, Game attempted to get a new trial but was unsuccessful. As for the $7.13 million, $1.13 million was in compensatory damages, and another $6 million was in punitive damages.

Read More: The Game Responds To Kanye West After Ye Dragged Him For Supporting Top5

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Supafest Music Festival - Sydney Music The Game At Risk Of Losing His Home Thanks To New Legal Filing 3.3K
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" - Arrivals Music The Game Gets Served By Private Investigator In Sexual Battery Case 1292
2019 BET Experience - BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite Music The Game Might Have To Give Up His House To His Battery Accuser After Legal Loss 3.1K
The Game Visits SiriusXM Music The Game's Calabasas Home Closer Than Ever To Being Sold After He Fails To Appear In Court 3.4K