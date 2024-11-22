The Game Continues To Fight Against Potential Home Seizure In Court

Priscilla Rainey is not backing down.

Back in 2015, The Game was sued by a former contestant of the VH1 show, She Got Game. Priscilla Rainey accuses him of sexual assault, alleging that she was groped nonconsensually during an off-camera date. After the rapper repeatedly failed to show up for court, the judge ruled in Rainey's favor. She was awarded $7 million. She's had a difficult time collecting the judgment, however, and began going after his house in August.

In new documents filed earlier this week, obtained by AllHipHop, he asks the court to dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling and order the Marshal to release the levy. Rainey accuses The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 to prevent it from being seized. He denies being personally served paperwork about the potential home seizure at all.

The Game Alleges He Was Never Served With Paperwork About Potential Home Seizure

LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024 at any location,” he alleges, per the outlet. “No individual approached me on August 22, 2024 at any location and stated anything that would suggest to me they were attempting to serve me with court papers. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause Why Order for Sale of Dwelling Should Not Be Made from media reports about it.” In the documents, The Game's team also questions the man who claims to have served him, alleging that this isn't the case.