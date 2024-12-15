The Game Continues To Fight For His L.A. Mansion With Final January Hearing

Fight, Game, Fight

Jay-Z isn't the first rapper to tell someone they won't get a single red cent; The Game has been saying it for years, dealing with his ongoing 2015 sexual battery lawsuit. AllHipHop broke the news on Saturday (Dec. 14); according to new court documents, The Documentary creator has been ordered to appear in court on January 27, 2025. He must file a brief outlining his defenses by January 6, while the plaintiff, Priscilla Rainey, has until January 13 to submit her response.

Priscilla Rainey, a former contestant on VH1’s She Got Game, has spent months pursuing the collection of a $7.1 million judgment awarded to her in 2016. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who issued the December 13 ruling, stated this will be The Game’s final chance to present his case. The legal battle has ensued for nine years. She alleged he reached under her dress and touched her inappropriately during an off-camera date for the reality show. When the rapper failed to appear in court, a judge issued a default ruling in Rainey’s favor, granting her the multi-million-dollar settlement. Rainey has since taken aggressive steps to collect, targeting The Game’s Calabasas property and accusing him of transferring the deed to his manager, Wack 100, to avoid payment.

The Game Isn't Done Fighting For His Home Against Priscilla Rainey As Final Hearing Orded

In June, Rainey served a notice of levy and a writ of execution to both The Game and Wack 100. The rapper denies being served, claiming in court documents that no individual approached him or delivered any legal papers. He only became aware of the court’s Order to Show Cause through media coverage. The Game previously requested the court dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling.