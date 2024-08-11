The Game Will Reportedly Attend Court To Try To Prevent Potential Home Seizure

AllHipHop exclusively reported this update on The Game's legal battle with his sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey.

The Game just got a huge update in his sexual assault case, which his accuser Priscilla Rainey has been trying to collect her $7 million judgement that the court awarded her in this lawsuit for a few years now. According to court documents exclusively obtained by AllHipHop, he will show up in court on October 7 in Los Angeles and will have a chance to explain why the court shouldn't seize and sell his mansion in Calabasas in order to fulfill his debt. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi signed this order on Wednesday (August 7) after Rainey served the rapper and his manager Wack 100 this summer in order to gain control over the Calabasas home.

Furthermore, a process server issued a notice of levy, writ of execution, and more to the duo, and Rainey accused The Game of putting his mansion's deed in Wack 100's name to block the seizure. In addition, she also reportedly subpoenaed Jayceon Taylor's children's school district for attendance records and proof of residence after seizing his publishing and label royalties. Priscilla Rainey was a contestant on his VH1 reality show She's Got Game and sued him in 2015 for sexual battery, and the seven-figure judgement came from the court the next year.

The Game At Drillmatic Release Party

"Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines. Cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s**t!” The Game claimed on Instagram back in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. [They] kicked [her] off the show. As a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show. [She] was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball. So that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!"

In other news, The Game recently announced that The Documentary III is on the way. He teased a fall release date, so we'll see if that ends up manifesting. Still, it seems like this years-long legal battle might come to a head very soon. Maybe this will impact these plans in a greater fashion than what fans anticipated, but it seems like we'll have to wait until October 7 to know for sure.

