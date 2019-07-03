court order
- Pop CultureCesar Pina & His Wife Wanted By Authorities For Ignoring Court OrderDJ Envy's former business partner had filed for bankruptcy amid a slew of fraud allegations against him and the radio host.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearCam'ron Must Pay $50K In Copyright Case Over Using Picture Of Himself On MerchA judge ruled that Killa Cam did not have permission to use an iconic portrait of him taken by another photographer on his merch.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDarius Jackson Surrenders Firearms To Police Amid Keke Palmer DramaJackson surrendered a Glock 34 and accessories.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsFlo Rida Receives Court Order To Pay Massive Child Support For His SonThe artist's monthly and annual payments add up to a whole lot following claims of neglectful behavior.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRoddy Ricch Ordered To Pay $24K In Child Support Amid Drug Abuse ClaimsThis is just a temporary settlement in his custody battle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Seeks To Complete Treatment Outside Of Florida: ReportKodak Black's doctors believe that the rapper would have a better chance of success if he were to leave Florida to complete treatment. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says 1501 Is Blocking BTS "Butter" Remix: ReportMegan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent.'s legal battle continues as the rapper accuses the label of blocking the release of new music. By Aron A.
- CrimeTory Lanez Bail Increases For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Court Order: ReportA judge increased Tory Lanez's bail after he was found in violation of a court order to stay 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion. By Aron A.
- CrimeLil Mosey Ordered To Stay Away From Alleged Rape Victim: ReportA court reportedly ordered Lil Mosey to stay away from his rape accuser. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureO.J. Simpson Owes $70 Million To Family Of Ron Goldman: ReportAccording to court documents, Simpson owes the Goldman family more than $70 million following a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997. By Joshua Robinson
- SportsAntonio Brown Forced To Pay $100K To Rape AccuserAntonio Brown is in the midst of fighting the arbitrator's ruling.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner Ordered To Pay $90K In Fyre Festival LawsuitKendall Jenner is but one of many celebrities who have been named in lawsuits after they were paid to perform at or promote the Fyre Festival.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFlo Rida Allegedly Dodging Expenses Of Sick Son's Medical CareFlo Rida has failed to cover the costs of his ill son Zohar's medical care for months, according to the toddler's mother, Alexis Adams.By Lynn S.
- MusicFuture's Alleged BM Eliza Reign Contests Mental Health Exam: ReportEliza Reign is back in court firing back at Future's demand to have her undergo a mental health evaluation. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsFuture Claims Alleged Baby Mama Is Obsessed & Has Mental Health Issues: ReportFuture claps back at Eliza Reign in court.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Ordered To Cough Up $233K In Pepper-Spray LawsuitBoosie Badazz has to pay up.By Aida C.