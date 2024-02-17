Cam'ron Must Pay $50K In Copyright Case Over Using Picture Of Himself On Merch

Cam'ron will have to cough up some cash in order to cover his loss in a lawsuit against him from a photographer. Moreover, this is because he used the iconic picture of him in his pink fur fit for his Dipset merch, which he did not obtain the proper licensing for from the photo's copyright holder, photographer Djamilla Cochran. Federal judge William Martini reportedly ruled on Thursday (February 15) that this use constituted copyright infringement, and that Killa Cam must pay Cochran $51,000. About $40,000 of this covers "statutory damages," whereas the remaining $10,000 or so makes up for the photographer's legal fees.

"The court finds that a statutory damages award of seven times the licensing fee is sufficient to compensate the plaintiff for the infringement of her copyright and to deter future infringements by punishing the defendants," Judge Martini reportedly expressed. This lawsuit surfaced back in April of 2023, when Cam'ron and Dipset Couture received notice of legal action from Djamilla Cochran. However, this is not that surprising of an outcome when you look at how he had responded to the whole ordeal. The New York rapper never came through with defenses or explanations for his actions and did not legally or formally respond to this lawsuit, resulting in a default judgement.

Read More: Cam’ron Confirms He & Mase Have Unheard Music In The Vault

Cam'ron During One Court Draft Week In 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Furthermore, there are still a lot of Dipset fans out there who would love to rock some pieces like this. As such, there's still plenty of incentive for these parties to come to another form of agreement when it comes to the proper use of this photograph. But sometimes, big Dipset fans get clowned online, especially if they're an even bigger MC right now. Cam'ron recently defended Drake's fandom of the group during a recent GQ interview, remarking how it's no different than any other artists showing each other love.

"It’s no different from anybody else just trying to show love,” he shared. “A rapper that’s younger than me who grew up watching what we did. I f***ing grew up wanting to get a chain because EPMD had the gold link going on, or Big Daddy Kane‘s rope chain. When it’s somebody of Drake’s magnitude, you ought to show love. A lot of people want to criticize and say he’s [too] commercial. He’s the modern day Michael Jackson that can also rap. You got to realize the type of run he’s on." For more news and the latest updates on Cam'ron, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Makes Fun Of Mase, Cam’ron Responds In Defense Of Co-Host

[via]