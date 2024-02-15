Cam'ron Compares Drake To Michael Jackson: "You Got To Realize The Run He's On"

Drake is easily one of Cam'ron's favorite MCs of the contemporary era, something that he will probably never stop defending. Moreover, the Dipset MC recently covered GQ and made some interesting remarks about the 6ix God during his talk with the outlet. "When it's somebody of Drake's magnitude, you ought to show love," he explained. "A lot of people want to criticize and say he's [too] commercial. He's the modern-day Michael Jackson that can also rap. You got to realize the type of run he's on." While some may not compare The Boy to The King Of Pop, it's getting harder and harder to argue that the only thing separating their levels of success, influence, and acclaim is their eras.

Of course, they both have reasons as to why folks doubt their legacy as dominant forces in their respective fields. Some of it has to do with the music, and a lot of it has to do with their alleged actions and movement beyond it. Nevertheless, Drake still has a long way to go when it comes to reaching that same level of near-universal praise that MJ has. You may recall a recently fiery debate about whether or not he's hip-hop, which Yasiin Bey kicked off with a strong argument in favor of the 37-year-old being more of a pop artist.

Read More: Drake Teases New Music While On Tour With J. Cole

Drake Is The Modern-Day MJ, Cam'ron Argues

However, what the MC formerly known as Mos Def stated with his thoughts is exactly the reason why folks like Cam'ron praise Drake. He has been able to stay sharp and impressive from a pure hip-hop standpoint, albeit inconsistently, while also reaching pop highs that most other artists in the genre had never been able to get close to. What the New York lyricist is getting at is that the Toronto star's impact and the doors he's opened already warrants immediate respect and praise. Whether it's a perfect fit or not doesn't matter; he's too big to not impact every facet of the game.

Meanwhile, Drizzy also reciprocates Killa Cam's praise often, and you can always count on him to shout out his favorite MCs of then and of now. Would you go as far as to compare him to Michael Jackson? Let us know what you think about all these debates in the comments down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Cam'ron and Drake.

Read More: Cam’ron & Mase Weigh In On Fake Taylor Swift & Kanye West Super Bowl Story