comparison
- MusicCam'ron Compares Drake To Michael Jackson: "You Got To Realize The Run He's On"The Boy versus The King Of Pop isn't that far of a debate, the Dipset MC thinks, and he argued that folks try to use Drizzy's success against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Compares Himself To R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Jesus & Diddy On "Vultures"This appeared on one of many tracks previewed at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's recent album listening party... which, of course, didn't end up dropping.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Compared To This Rapper After Revealing New Album Is On The WayRozay is always trying to level up. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Says His Next Project Shares Similarities To Kanye West's "MBDTF"Metro is aiming for a high-water mark in Kanye's discography. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureReginae Carter's New Hair Has People Comparing Her To Everyone From Rihanna To Phaedra ParksPeople were absolutely drooling for Carter's new look.By Ben Mock
- MusicSexyy Red Posts Hilarious Tweet Comparing Herself To A BugRed is leaning into some of the tendencies of her fans. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSexyy Red Called Herself The "Modern Day Boosie"Red sparked some fan debate online by comparing herself to Boosie in a tweet.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearDrake's New Hair Clips Copy ASAP Rocky's, According To FansThe Drake roast sessions continue. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDiddy Believes Yung Miami Will Be Like Oprah WinfreyThe Bad Boy executive and business mogul thinks that the City Girl will one day reach Oprah's level of wealth, and said that they're very similar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralTwitter Compares Halle Bailey To Janet Jackson While Dissing DDGApparently, the YouTuber and rapper is the "low budget baby daddy" equivalent to the legendary singer's past relationships.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Compared Burna Boy To Tupac When They First MetJ. Cole had strong words for Burna Boy after hearing him rap.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFinesse2tymes Claims To Be 50 Cent, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane Hybrid, Fans Troll HimPeople seemed to care more about the quality implications of this instead of Finesse's style, which is clearly what he meant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Compared To Michael Jackson By TikToker, Rap Diva Has Epic ResponseSexyy Red has all eyes on her thanks to her "Hood Hottest Princess" album.By Hayley Hynes