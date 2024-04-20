50 Cent Compared To Tyler Perry On Social Media Due To This Hilarious Link

50 Cent recently opened up his G-Unit Film & Television studio in Shreveport, Louisiana, which obviously resulted in a lot of fanfare and celebration. Moreover, reports from XXL suggest that the 956,000-square-foot property became the second-largest Black-owned production studio in the world, right behind Tyler Perry's titular studio in Atlanta, which he launched in 2019. In fact, the lot is the biggest studio in the U.S. and the first one with African American ownership. As such, people online started to compare Fif to being the "male" version of Perry, cheekily referencing the entertainment mogul's role as Madea in a host of popular media.

Furthermore, 50 Cent seemed very appreciative and excited, especially at the ceremony at the city's Government Plaza where he signed a symbolic a lease to open the studio and got the key to the city. In fact, the Queens rapper also commented on Mayor Tom Arceneaux, who was there to honor him as well, in an Instagram post commemorating the occasion. "Mayor Tom Arceneaux really cares about people," he wrote as the post's caption, which included pictures of them at the event. "I talked to him today I was really impressed with his energy. I usually be like [eyes emoji] wait a minute, when politicians are involved but I think he is a whole good guy. WTF."

50 Cent Celebrates The Launch Of G-Unit Studios In Louisiana

Elsewhere on social media, the "21 Questions" rapper has just been relentlessly trolling Diddy amid his sex crimes allegations, so it's nice to see this change of pace. We'll have to see what these new G-Unit studios result in as far as media projects. With series under the production company's affiliate belt like Power and BMF, we can only expect similar greatness moving forward with this expansion. Maybe Tyler Perry will collaborate with 50 Cent someday. Regardless, check out how folks compared these icons on Twitter down below.

Fans Compare Fif To Tyler Perry

Meanwhile, Perry was recently in some one-sided feuding with Mo'Nique amid the comedy world drama that kicked this year off with a bang. Perhaps we'll never know what really came of all this, but it's still a hot topic of conversation. G-Unit's got one heck of a documentary to produce if they ever wanted to give that a shot. Nevertheless, for more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent and Tyler Perry, keep checking in with HNHH.

