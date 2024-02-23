Tyler Perry Offers Cocoa Brown $400K After House Fire, Fans Still Aren't Giving Him A Pass

Tyler Perry has offered past collaborator Cocoa Brown $400,000 after the actress suffered a devastating house fire this week. At the time of writing, the GoFundMe set up to help Brown stands at over $700,000. However, it's unclear if that is with or without Perry's nearly half-million offer. This remains a developing story and we'll keep you up updated as more details emerge. However, the philanthropic gesture did not absolve Perry in the eyes of many fans. "He be doing things for public and dogging people in private. People with money who are shady always try to look good in public give Monique her apology and stop fronting," one person noted. "Hopefully people have insurance for their belongings because everyone doesn’t get this type of support," mused another.

Perry has long been a divisive figure in entertainment. Furthermore, that reputation has only grown in recent months. Whether it's the fallout from Ruthless, his feud with Mo'Nique, or his directorial role for a film about an all-women World War II brigade, there is plenty that fans have taken issue with.

Read More: Tyler Perry's Ruthless Leaves Viewers Shocked Following Inclusion Of Graphic Sexual Assault Scene

Tyler Perry Accused Of Not Paying Viral Meme Star Antoine Dodson For Madea Cameo

However, if recent allegations are to be believed, Perry might not always be this generous. Antoine Dodson, better known as the star of the viral "Bed Intruder" meme, has accused Tyler Perry of not paying him to cameo in A Madea Christmas. Dodson said that Perry had reached out and a verbal agreement had been made. However, Perry allegedly never followed through with compensating Dodson for his work. Perry is yet to respond to the allegations.

A Madea Christmas came out in 2013, around three years after Dodson found viral fame. Dodson is credited as "YouTube Guy" in the film. However, fans have not been wholly sympathetic. Some people have teased Dodson for coming after Perry now he's "broke". Others have accused Dodson of claiming that there was promises of compensation when none was agreed upon.

Read More: Mo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In Hollywood

[via]