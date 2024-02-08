Mo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In Hollywood

Mo'Nique held nothing back while talking about Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry on Club Shay Shay. She claimed that the pair were responsible for her getting "blackballed" in Hollywood. The feud and blackballing allegedly dates back to 2009 and 2010, when Mo'Nique refused to do free promotion for Precious and omitted Perry, Winfrey, and director Lee Daniels from her 2010 Oscars speech. Furthermore, Mo'Nique claimed she also has a recording of Perry admitting that he is the one who started the rumor that she is difficult to work with.

Meanwhile, Mo'Nique claimed that Oprah frequently "overstepped", such as inviting Mo'Nique's brother and sexual abuser Gerald onto her talk show. Furthermore, Mo'Nique claimed that Oprah had "stolen" at least two film roles from her, both in Lee Daniels movies. Mo'Nique was meant to be play Gloria Gaynes in The Butler and Richard Pryor's grandmother is a to-be-released biopic but both roles ended up going to Oprah.

Read More: D.L. Hughley Calls Mo'Nique A "Liar" For Club Shay Shay Comments

However, the interview wasn't entirely tea. Mo'Nique also revealed the sort of woman she wants to see host Shannon Sharpe date. "Shannon needs needs an old, fat gal. Someone who bakes good cakes. Someone who can make a smothered turkey and rub his feet at the night time. You don't need no 26-year-old girl. You don't need no 36-year-old girl. This is your auntie talking to you. Take your ass and go get yourself an old b-tch out there," Mo'Nique told a very amused Sharpe.

Of course, Sharpe's dating life is a common topic across his various media ventures. Back in November 2023, Sharpe revealed that he wanted a "sinner" and specifically named adult actress Miss B. Nasty. "I don't want nobody who is walking the straight and narrow," Sharpe added as Chad Johnson responded with disappointment. It is certainly a surprising response as Sharpe has always been the sort of guy to shy away from overt sexuality when it is presented to him. Most recently, he appeared unsure as to whether he would support his partner running an OnlyFans account.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Reveals If He Thinks Cam Newton Will Return To The NFL

[via]