Shannon Sharpe Reveals If He Thinks Cam Newton Will Return To The NFL

Shannon Sharpe used an audience Q&A for the 4th And 1 podcast to reveal how he feels about Cam Newton, who was joining him on the show, wanting to be back in the NFL. Shannon's point boiled down to one key factor - is Newton ready to sacrifice everything to back into the NFL? "You gotta train like Auburn Cam, when you didn't have a cent. That's the level you gotta train at that level. And that's something that only Cam can answer."

Unfortunately, for Cam, is appeared that he was not prepared to make that level of sacrifice. Instead, Newton tried to argue that he was allowed to have preferences and conditions about his return. Furthermore, he tried to mount the argument that his willingness to compromise on his role and expectations was an adequate replacement for sacrifice. The full clip can be watched below.

Cam Newton Reveals The One Team He'd Return To The NFL For

Meanwhile, Newton also recently revealed that a contract with the Atlanta Falcons would be the only way that he would return to the NFL. “Me having a family now, it’s always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to [come back]," Netwon told Good Morning Football this week. Newton is originally from Atlanta but played college football in Florida and Alabama before being drafted by the Panthers.

Newton has not suited up in the NFL since 2021 when he briefly returned to the Carolina Panthers. Once seen as a generational talent, Newton's career hit an ignominious end. A string of injuries limited Newton's ability to harness his signature dual-threat capabilities. His 2021 campaign saw him go 0-5 as a starter as the Panthers rotated between Newton, Sam Darnold, and P.J. Walker. However, it's unlikely that the Falcons, currently quarterbacked by second-year starter Desmond Ridder, will be offering Newto a contract. Atlanta has been floated as a potential landing spot for Russell Wilson.

