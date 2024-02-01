Cam Newton Calls Brock Purdy "10th Best Player On The Niners," Fans Are Split On Whether They Agree

Cam Newton has ruffled a few feathers with his latest take on the San Francisco 49ers. "I never said that Brock Purdy was trash, I said he was a game manager. That isn't hate, that's just facts. But to earn the game-changer label, you need to be the best player on the offensive side of the ball. And Purdy isn't that. He is maybe the tenth-best player on that Niners team," Newton argued. As for his best offensive player for the Niners was "obviously" Christian McCaffery.

However, fans were split on whether they agreed with Newton. "Why are we acting like Cam is wrong? Purdy does his job at a high-level & makes a ton of great plays. He’s in a system that allows him to do that. He’s a solid game manager who has been able to keep this team moving," one fan argued. "The @49ers would not be in the situation they are now since he started without Brock Purdy and people just don’t want to give him the due because of where he was drafted," another countered. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Cam Newton Beefs With Deebo Samuel

However, this is not the first time that Newton has gotten in trouble over his views on the Niners. In December, Newton was forced to respond to claims that he was blowing up the phone of Niners receiver Deebo Samuel. "Big fan, still a fan. I still f-ck with you. But I ain't got your number to call you. It was very believable, I had to go and check to make sure I didn't call you. But I ain't got your number. Whoever is calling you, it ain't me," Newton said.

Samuel made his claims during an appearance on Up & Adam while defending his quarterback, Brock Purdy. The Ravens completely routed the 49ers in the late Christmas Day game. Baltimore picked off Purdy four times, eventually forcing the Niners to sub in Sam Darnold. Samuel had been responding to the wave of criticism against Purdy when he called out Newton.

