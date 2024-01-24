Cam Newton Reveals The One Team He'd Return To The NFL For

Cam Newton has revealed that a contract with the Atlanta Falcons would be the only way that he would return to the NFL. “Me having a family now, it’s always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to [come back]," Netwon told Good Morning Football this week. Newton is originally from Atlanta but played college football in Florida and Alabama before being drafted by the Panthers.

Newton has not suited up in the NFL since 2021 when he briefly returned to the Carolina Panthers. Once seen as a generational talent, Newton's career hit an ignominious end. A string of injuries limited Newton's ability to harness his signature dual-threat capabilities. His 2021 campaign saw him go 0-5 as a starter as the Panthers rotated between Newton, Sam Darnold, and P.J. Walker. However, it's unlikely that the Falcons, currently quarterbacked by second-year starter Desmond Ridder, will be offering Newto a contract. Atlanta has been floated as a potential landing spot for Russell Wilson.

Cam Newton Beefs With Deebo Samuel

However, Newton has stepped away from the NFL completely. In late December, he found himself beefing with Niners star Deebo Samuel. Newton responded to Deebo Samuel's claims that the former QB has been blowing up his phone after the 49ers fell to the Ravens on Christmas Day. "Big fan, still a fan. I still f-ck with you. But I ain't got your number to call you. It was very believable, I had to go and check to make sure I didn't call you. But I ain't got your number. Whoever is calling you, it ain't me," Newton said.

Samuel made his claims during an appearance on Up & Adam while defending his quarterback, Brock Purdy. The Ravens completely routed the 49ers in the late Christmas Day game. Baltimore picked off Purdy four times, eventually forcing the Niners to sub in Sam Darnold. Samuel had been responding to the wave of criticism against Purdy when he called out Newton.

