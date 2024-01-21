Taylor Swift Chiefs Jacket Designed By Wife Of Niners Player

The designer of Taylor Swift's custom Chiefs jacket has been revealed to be Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Juszczyk's work was worn by Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs' wild card win over the Dolphins. Additionally, it later popped up at the Lions' win over the Rams. Actor Taylor Lautner rocked a custom Aidan Hutchinson jacket. However, Juszcyk revealed that the inclement weather around the country almost spelled disaster.

Lautner's jacket arrived in Memphis the night before the game in Detroit. However, it remained stuck there due to the weather. After reaching out to the FedEx higher-ups, another truck was sent to pick up the parcel. But then that truck broke down. Despite this, a third truck was sent out and able to make it to Detroit. The jacket was delivered to Lautner on the sidelines. "That whole thing should be a Super Bowl commercial itself," Kyle Juszczyk said.

Read More: Taylor Swift Receives A Fair Warning From Benny The Butcher Ahead Of Bills-Chiefs Game

Bills Debut Taylor Swift Menu Items

Meanwhile, the Bills have prepared a special welcome for Taylor Swift and the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. The Bills host the Chiefs' first road playoff game of the Patrick Mahomes era on January 21. The Bills, through their food service provider Delaware North, have added two Swift-themed menu items to the available concessions for the game. The first is the Bad Blood Waffle Fries. This a "2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty. Topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles." The other item is the Karma Quesadilla. Delaware described it as "chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser."

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu – adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans," said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium. Furthermore, other menu items for the game include the Kansas Bowl of Tears BBQ ("A generous portion of mac & cheese, pulled pork, jalapeño, roasted corn, cornbread croutons and pickled red onion"), Boozy Hot Chocolate, and Mulberry Meatballs.

Read More: Taylor Swift Gets Stamp Of Approval From Patrick Mahomes Sr

[via]