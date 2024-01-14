Taylor Swift Rocks Custom Travis Kelce Jacket For Chiefs-Dolphins' Playoff Game

Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce for the Chiefs' win over the Dolphins on Sunday night.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023

Taylor Swift wore a custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's number on Sunday night. The wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin, made the piece. Swift attended the wild card game at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce amid freezing temperatures.

With Taylor's support, the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins with ease by a score of 26-7. Despite his girlfriend being in attendance, Kelce had mixed results on the field individually. He finished with seven catches for 71 yards but dropped several passes throughout the game.

Taylor Swift Celebrates At Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The game made history as one of the coldest of all time with temperatures hovering around -4 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of kickoff. Additionally, there are wind chills of -22 degrees. The decision to play in the frigid temperatures comes after New York Governor Kathy Hogul stepped in to push the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game back from Sunday to Monday. She explained in a statement on Twitter: "I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend. In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday."

Taylor Swift's Custom Chiefs Jacket

The Chiefs' next opponent for the divisional round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Four games remain in the wild card round, including Bills-Steelers, Lions-Rams, Packers-Cowboys, and Eagles-Buccaneers. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift and the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

