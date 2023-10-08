Travis Kelce On Media Frenzy Over Taylor Swift Romance: “It Comes With It.”

Travis Kelce discussed how he's been dealing with the increased media attention amid his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift during a press conference on Friday. The pop star has been in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs' last two games to support the Super Bowl-winning tight end.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce told reporters on Friday. "But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City. Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at G.E.H.A. Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Kelce has commented on his fling with Taylor Swift. After she attended the Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears, Kelce spoke about it on his podcast, New Heights. “Shout out to Taylor for pullin’ up; that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy, yeah. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know?" Kelce said. "The friends, the family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. It was impressive. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that sh*t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

After attending the Chiefs-Bears game, Swift brought Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds along to the team's next contest against the New York Jets. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kelce and Swift's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

