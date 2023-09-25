Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Reportedly Paid To Clear Out Restaurant For Them & Chiefs Players

By now, everyone in the entertainment and sports worlds is aware of the fact that Taylor Swift showed up to a Travis Kelce game on Sunday. Overall, we mean to say she was at a Kansas City Chiefs game. However, she was really there to support Kelce, who is allegedly her new beau. In fact, she got to watch the game with Donna Kelce, the tight end's mother. It was an indication that things may actually be more serious than the two had previously let on.

Either way, by now, you have probably seen the clips of them leaving the arena together. These immediately went viral, especially with the dirty look that Kelce levied toward the camera. Now, however, new details are coming out in regard to their date. As it turns out, Taylor and Travis paid to have an entire restaurant cleared out. Additionally, numerous players from the Chiefs showed up for the special occasion.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Continue To See Each Other

“I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave,” a TikToker claimed before deleting their video, per Page Six. “They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now.' How freaking insane is this?”

For anyone at the restaurant, it must have been nice to have your meal paid for. Although, being rushed probably wasn't the nicest feeling in the world. Given the circumstances and the Chiefs' 41-10 victory, however, you have to understand. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

