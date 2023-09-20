Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Seemingly Confirmed By Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce may have just confirmed that his brother Travis is in fact seeing Taylor Swift. Speaking with the WIP Morning Show, Jason again spoke on the rumors surrounding his brother. "I try to stay out of Travis' dating life. I try to keep his business his business and stay out of that world. Having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true." While it's not a definitive confirmation, it's certainly more than Jason was willing to say less than a week ago.

When Jason was asked about the rumors after the Eagles' Thursday Night Football win over the Vikings, his answer was a lot more cagey. "Ever since Catching Kelce, people have been infatuated with Travis. I don't really know what's going on there. But I know Trav is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he's going out with," Jason told Tony Gonzalez. The rumors were first reported by The Messenger.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Is The Internet's Fall Obsession

While Jason's "reveal" is not binding, he's not the only one who is getting in on the story. During the Chiefs' win over the Jags this week, commentator Ian Eagle slipped in a T-Swift reference. As Kelce caught his first TD of the season, Eagle noted that the tight end had found a "blank space" in the Jags' coverage. Kelce was making his 2023 debut after missing week one due to a hyperextended knee. He notched four catches on nine targets for 26 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Furthermore, the Chiefs bounced back from their week one loss with a 17-6 win over the Jags.

Meanwhile, Swifties turned to their conspiracy boards following a recent appearance by the singer. New photos of Swift show her wearing a necklace prominently featuring an opal. After a little bit of research, her fans discovered that opal is in fact Travis Kelce's birthday stone. Whether intentional or accidental, the detail has fans convinced that it's confirmation of the pairing. This remains a developing story and we'll have any details as they emerge.

