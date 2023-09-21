Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Relationship Is “Nothing Serious”

A source close to Taylor Swift has seemingly confirmed that the singer has something with NFL star Travis Kelce. The individual, who spoke with The Messenger, confirmed the pair were seeing each other but that it wasn't anything serious right now. "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her. They are seeing how things go."

The news came the same day that Travis' brother Jason jokingly confirmed the relationship on Philly sports radio. "I try to stay out of Travis' dating life. I try to keep his business his business and stay out of that world. Having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true," Jason told WIP Morning Radio before adding, "I'm joking, I'm joking."

Dave Portnoy Tires Of The Kelce Brothers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Tight End Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with the media after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ever Bank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 17 to 9.(Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

However, one person who has soured on the rumors is Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. The self-proclaimed Swiftie initially supported the rumors linking Kelce and Swift. Now, Portnoy thinks that Travis isn't here for the right reasons. On September 19, Portnoy wrote an op-ed for Barstool entitled "I Now Think Travis Kelce Is Using Taylor Swift For Clout". Furthermore, Portnoy doubled down on the notion after Jason Kelce joked on Philly sports radio that the rumors about his brother and Swift were true. "Again side with Keegs. Im sick and tired of the Kelce brothers. Kelce "Confirms" Travis & Taylor Swift Are Dating, Another Day Where I Have To Give The Kelce Brothers Attention That They Don't Deserve," Portnoy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Swifties turned to their conspiracy boards following a recent appearance by the singer. New photos of Swift show her wearing a necklace prominently featuring an opal. After a little bit of research, her fans discovered that opal is in fact Travis Kelce's birthday stone. Whether intentional or accidental, the detail has fans convinced that it's confirmation of the pairing. This remains a developing story and we'll have any details as they emerge.

