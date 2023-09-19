Taylor Swift & Nicki Minaj Collab Hints Seemingly Appear Online

2023 has already been a year full of unexpected but epic musical collaborations. It seems as though that trend is only continuing over the coming months. There are several huge albums still slated to drop, including Drake's For All The Dogs and Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2. The Young Money legends are due to link up on the former. Elsewhere, the Queen of Rap has been dropping hints about what we can expect to hear on the latter.

Besides working on her own highly anticipated LP, Minaj is also be rumoured to teaming up with a seriously unexpected artist – Taylor Swift. The two artists have formed a friendship over the years, though they have yet to join forces in the studio. After seeing what appears to be hints surfacing on social media, however, both the Swifties and the Barbz feel as though that could soon change. As Billboard reports, searching the country-turned-pop sensation's name on Google will cause one of 89 different puzzles to pop up allowing them to "unlock Taylor's vault."

Are Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift Cooking Up a Sagittarius Anthem?

One of the most noteworthy clues to come from the fun game is both Swift and Minaj's zodiac sign – Sagittarius. Just last week, the Speak Now artist called the mother of one her "favourite Sagittarius" during the MTV VMAs. On top of that, at the end of August, Minaj tweeted "Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad" when celebrating a new milestone set by her and her rumoured collaborator. If released, the joint song will likely appear on 1989 (Taylor's Version).

We were surprised to hear about Taylor Swift's split from longtime beau Joe Alwyn earlier this year. However, she's had no problem finding suitors to romance in the time since. A few months back she was linked to Matty Healy from The 1975. They ultimately ended their fling amid the racial backlash he was facing regarding comments about Ice Spice. More recently, she and athlete Travis Kelce have been fueling dating rumours with their antics. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

