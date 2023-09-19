Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s Subliminal Tweets Explained: Report

Even Queens aren't above sending subliminals on Twitter. For most of this month, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's famous feud has been resurfacing in the headlines. Things between the lyricists are heating up again after the annual MTV Video Music Awards. The latter hosted and the former performed at this year's event. Of course, nothing actually transpired between them, though we now know Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was posted up waiting for Bardi's other half, Offset, to act out of turn toward him.

This past weekend the two men traded shots in a series of social media posts. As a TikToker has pointed out, it seems the Hustlers actress and the Trinidadian had some indirect messages for each other too. "Y'all, the girls are subbing each other on Instagram and Twitter right now," they teased before spilling the tea. "Nicki posted this photo of Michael Jackson," he began, reminding viewers that Cardi recently spoke about coming face to face with the "Thriller" singer while getting intimate with her man due to his tribute tattoo in an interview.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Have the Internet Speculating with Their Social Media Posts

Following that, Minaj sent out another tweet saying, "When I Told You Don't Take The Bait That's What I Meant." Before long, the mother of two posted "I don't speak dog, h*e," on her own Twitter profile. Of course, no mention of her "MotorSport" collaborator's name was made. From there, things only became more personal when Minaj posted a photo of a dollar bill on her IG Story. This seems to be a reference to lyrics from Cardi's new single. "B**ch I look like money, you could print my face on a dollar," the Grammy Award winner raps. Apparently, she caught wind of that pretty quickly, as another tweet reading "I got a real-life Helga Pataki" landed on the former stripper's page this week, referencing the infamous antagonist in Hey Arnold.

Cardi B is clearly trying to keep her energy positive while preparing her sophomore album and promoting "Bongos." Unfortunately, it hasn't been easy for the 30-year-old. This is partially due to the ongoing situation with Nicki Minaj, but also because of cheating allegations surrounding her husband, Offset. Read how Bardi reacted to that gossip at the link below, and let us know if you're most looking forward to her or the Queen of Rap's upcoming LP in the comments.

