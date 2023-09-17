Nicki Minaj Stans Accuse Cardi B’s Father Of Being A “Pedophile,” She Claps Back

Recently, Cardi B took to social media to shut down some serious accusations being made about her father. She responded to one Nicki Minaj stan account on Twitter, who alleged that her dad is a "convicted r@pist" as well as a "pedophile." The "Bongos" performer made it clear that the gossip had gone too far, warning other users not to drag her family into things.

"First it was the video lying on Offset, now it’s lies on my dad," Cardi's response began. "I’m pretty sure ya know offenders have to take a pic every year. Keep it cute on family… Especially offenders, pedos and molesters cuz everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real p*ssy snatchers." The rapper then went on to repost a fan coming to her defense, and claiming that "enough is enough."

Cardi B Responds To False Accusations

"They been harassing you for years then hiding their hands and playing victim," the fan captioned a fed up GIF. Obviously, Cardi B is no stranger to being hated on by trolls on the internet. With that being said, these potentially damaging false accusations against her father have crossed the line. Unfortunately, however, this isn't the first time social media users have gone after her family, or even her father in particular. Back in 2020, another Nicki stan account made similar allegations that her father was a convicted rapist.

She also fired back at the time, noting that if her father had been convicted of rape, he would have been deported. "You see ya gotta lie better then that !" she told them. Do you think the trolls have gone too far? What do you think of Cardi B's response to people making false statements about her father? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B.

