Father
- MusicKiller Mike, Bun B, & More Reach Out To Maxo Kream Following Father’s DeathMaxo Kream is mourning his father's passing.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Admits He Wanted To Slap Logic Over Emotional Interview With His FatherJoe Budden says Logic is “a f*cking weirdo."By Cole Blake
- MusicTakeoff’s Dad Joins In $1 Million Wrongful Death LawsuitTakeoff's father has attached himself to the lawsuit as “Intervenor.”By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Tay Swatted, Accuses "Psycho" FatherTay has been more and more vocal about her father's alleged abuse in recent weeks.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Stans Accuse Cardi B's Father Of Being A "Pedophile," She Claps Back"Everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real p*ssy snatchers," Cardi wrote.By Caroline Fisher
- Music2 Chainz Finds Father's Stash Of Cash While Fixing Broken PipeWhile doing some work around the house, 2 Chainz stumbled upon a surprise.By Erika Marie