Joe Budden Admits He Wanted To Slap Logic Over Emotional Interview With His Father

Joe Budden slammed Logic during a recent episode of his podcast while discussing the rapper's emotional interview with his father. In doing so, he admitted that he wanted to “smack” Logic in response.

“I feel sorry for him… I feel sorry for the people that feel they have to speak down on their parents ’cause they have resentments,” Budden began. “And if you wanna do that, you don’t have to do that on camera for the sake of content. I think Logic has a lot of that self-hate inside of him and it comes out in these weird ways. I wanted to smack Logic for talking to his dad like that, I see that sh*t and pray for him.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Logic performs at the YouTube Theater on June 28, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

Budden continued: “I didn’t need this interview to know that Logic hates his dad … You have no problem leasing the blackness that dad gave you even though, by your admission, you and dad are not [close]. So now you think it’s comfortable for you to sit in front of your black father’s face and say, ‘N***a.’ You think you got a lot of passes that I don’t believe you to have. That’s how a lot of his music comes off to me. My beef with Logic is his internal identity crisis that he has with himself.” It's far from the first time the two have exchanged harsh words for one another. Logic previously called Budden a "hurt man" for his other comments on him. Check out Budden's full criticism of Logic below.

Joe Budden Calls Out Logic

Joe Budden and Queenz Flip call out Logic for speaking down to his own dad on camera, and Joe Budden says he wanted to smack Logic. (🎥 @JoeBuddenPod ) pic.twitter.com/8KINLl9NAC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 11, 2024

Logic had brought his father, Robert Bryson, onto his podcast, Logically Speaking, to discuss their family history, his dad's past drug usage, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

