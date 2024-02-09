Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Going No. 1 Wasn't Organic, According To "The Joe Budden Podcast" Hosts

Even with all the forces conspiring against her, Megan Thee Stallion successfully achieved her third career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier in February. "HISS" not only allowed the Houston-born hottie to air out her feelings surrounding the drama that's been circulating her for the past few years but also broke the internet largely due to her mention of "Megan's Law," which offended Nicki Minaj.

Supporters who have been running up streams on "HISS" since it first dropped weren't surprised to see the diss track debut at the top of the prestigious list. Still, there are skeptics – particularly among The Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts – who have questions about the authenticity of Thee Stallion's rollout. "I'm not here to sugar coat it, we could see through certain s**t," one person on a recent episode of the popular internet show argued. "It's the same fight that Nicki been talking about, the machines, and the manufactured diss."

Was Megan Thee Stallion's Latest No. 1 Authentic? Some Think Not

"I think I saw, it's a contest going where you can win some merch and get a certain amount of entries by streaming a song here," he continued. "Uh, and signing up for the mailing list here. This is all the little tricks of the trade that they disqualify other artists for, but because this one is on our side and in our group we allow it to go."

Fans of the femcee aren't happy with Joe Budden's recent treatment of Megan Thee Stallion. Elsewhere, the streaming community is also airing their grievances with the podcaster following his comments on Kai Cenat and other young creatives blowing up right now. Adin Ross found himself in a Twitter/X spat over the matter after defending Cenat, and the Florida native wasn't here for people making the situation about race. Read all about that at the link below, and let us know in the comments if you think "HISS" climbing to the top of the charts was authentic or not.

