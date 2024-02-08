Rick Ross & Logan Paul Discuss Megan Thee Stallion's Feud With Nicki Minaj: Watch

Rick Ross is one of the most recognizable figures in modern hip-hop, not only due to his larger-than-life persona but also thanks to his lyrical prowess and hunger to consistently better himself. His last album, Too Good To Be True in tandem with Meek Mill hit streamers at the end of 2023. Already, the former correctional officer is teasing more music on the way soon. For the most part, Ross' recent efforts have been celebrating his birthday, as well as spoiling his latest lover, Cristina Mackey, with a brand new pair of teeth.

Between all that, Rozay found time to appear on the Impaulsive podcast, at which time he spoke with Logan Paul and co-hosts about some of the drama playing out in the industry at this time. Adin Ross' scamming at the hands of 21 Savage came up in conversation, as did Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's messy internet drama. When giving his take on the latter situation, Ross seemed to argue that there's no such thing as going "too far" in rap beef. "This a sport. It’s Hip-Hop, it’s about having that fun. I call it fun. Megan got off her record, she got off her joint," the former correctional officer reflected.

Rick Ross Says Nicki Minaj Didn't Go Too Far in Mentioning Her Opp's Late Mother

"You know Nicki being the queen she is in the rap game, she responded, got off a record, and that’s what you supposed to do," the Richer Than I Ever Been artist reflected. "Is she disrespecting her dead mother? I haven’t heard it. I’ve done things too. When I’m at odds and I’m making my music, I’ve done things and said things So, sometimes it’s f**k ‘em."

Before Rick Ross gave his take on the femcees getting their feelings out through their music, Tokyo Toni had some things to say too. According to Blac Chyna's mother, she thinks that Minaj and Thee Stallion could've been faking their feud to get more attention from the public. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

